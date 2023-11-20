Bagley registered six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during Sunday's 142-113 loss to the Raptors.

Bagley seems to be losing some ground in Detroit, and that's particularly worrying with Jalen Duren (ankle, questionable) possibly returning from a four-game absence on Monday against Denver. Bagley has been held under 16 minutes in two straight games, as the Pistons have utilized some smaller lineups with Kevin Knox at one of the forward spots. James Wiseman saw 24 minutes Sunday against Toronto, but garbage time was certainly a factor in the blowout.