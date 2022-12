Bagley ended with 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-125 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Bagley recorded his third double-double of the season in the overtime win, posting a season-high resounding total while matching a season-high scoring mark. Bagley has scored 15 or more points along with 10 or more rebounds twice this year.