Bagley is expected to miss extended time due to the right hand injury he sustained in Monday's 135-106 loss to the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pistons have yet to clarify the extent of Bagley's injury, as he's slated to undergo further evaluation in the coming days before the team determines his next steps and provides a more precise timeline for his return. Before sustaining the injury, Bagley had already ceded the Pistons' starting center job to Jalen Duren. Bagley's injury further insulates Duren on the top unit and could allow Nerlens Noel to slide into Detroit's rotation as the backup center.