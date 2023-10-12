Bagley is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bagley will get the nod over Jalen Duren at center, as the latter was deemed inactive due to a mild ankle sprain he suffered in Detroit's preseason opener. Bagley is competing for a bench spot as a frontcourt backup, and a solid showing here would tighten his grip into becoming a rotation piece once the 2023-24 season starts.