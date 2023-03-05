Bagley will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Saturday marks Bagley's first start since Dec. 7, and he's getting the nod alongside James Wiseman for a tough frontcourt matchup against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Over the past three games, Bagley has averaged 16.7 points and 13.0 boards in 23.7 minutes.