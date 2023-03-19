Bagley is starting Sunday's game against Miami, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bagley missed the last three games due to an ankle injury and will have his minutes monitored Sunday, but he'll be back in the starting lineup while Eugene Omoruyi retreats to the bench. Over Bagley's last five appearances, he's averaged 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.