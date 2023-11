Bagley notched 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 loss to the Hawks.

Bagley notched his first double-double since March of last season, while also logging a season-high 30 minutes. He has firmly beaten out James Wiseman for minutes and serves a fantasy relevant role while Jalen Duren (ankle) misses time.