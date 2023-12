Bagley racked up 22 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to Utah.

Bagley finished as one of three Pistons with 20 or more points while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from the field along with a handful of rebounds in a losing effort. Bagley tied a season-high scoring mark, a total he also tallied Nov. 14 against Atlanta. Bagley has recorded at least 10 points and five rebounds in two of his last three contests.