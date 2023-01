Bagley (hand) will miss six-to-eight weeks, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.

Balgey will likely need surgery to address his two broken fingers on his right hand which he injured during the Pistons' loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday. With Bagley now slated to miss six-to-eight weeks, Nerleans Noel will presumably slide into the rotation as a backup center with Jalen Duren handling the starting role.