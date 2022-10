Bagley (knee) will undergo an MRI on his right knee after injuring it in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Thunder, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sportsreports.

Bagley exited Tuesday's game early after slipping on a wet spot and suffering a non-contact injury. The 2018 No. 2 pick has struggled to say healthy in his young career, with 62 games played being a career-high in rookie season. Bagley will have a clearer timeline once the results of his MRI return.