Bagley contributed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 146-114 loss to the Bucks.

Bagley entered the starting lineup in place of Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), leading all Pistons players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Bagley has tallied at least 10 points and seven rebounds in three games this season, posting his first such performance since last doing so Nov. 14 against Atlanta.