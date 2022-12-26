Bagley (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Bagley is dealing with a non-COVID illness and will be unavailable for the first time since Nov. 11. Isaiah Stewart could see increased playing time against the Clippers, while it's possible Nerlens Noel enters the rotation.
More News
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Lands on injury report with illness•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Blocks four shots off bench•