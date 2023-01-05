Bagley underwent surgery to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand Thursday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Bagley was already expected to require a lengthy absence due to the hand injury he sustained Monday against the Trail Blazers, and he opted to undergo a procedure that will sideline him for at least six weeks. A more precise timetable for his return to game action is unlikely to be revealed until he's evaluated by the team's medical staff.