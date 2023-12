Bagley (back) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Bagley moved back into the starting lineup Friday due to Jalen Duren (ankle) being sidelined. However, the former left the contest early after developing back spasms. With Duren and Bagley out, James Wiseman is the lone true center available, but Isaiah Stewart could also play more five after operating primarily as a power forward this season.