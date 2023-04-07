Bagley (concussion) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Bagley has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up Friday following a two-game absence. Before the lefty forward suffered the injury, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.3 minutes over his previous six appearances (all starts).
