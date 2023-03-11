Bagley (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

As expected, Bagley will suit up for Saturday's tilt after initially being listed as probable with right ankle soreness. Since entering the starting lineup four games ago, Bagley has averaged 12.8 points,7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 30.0 minutes, and he should be expected to handle a similar workload Saturday.

