Head coach Dwane Casey said Bagley (ankle) will have his minutes monitored during Sunday's game against Miami, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bagley is set to suit up for the first time following a three-game absence, but it sounds like the Pistons will be cautious with the lefty big man, which may mean he'll operate off the bench. Across 15 games as a reserve, Bagley has averaged 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds, which isn't too far off his averages as a starter -- 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18 games.