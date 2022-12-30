Bagley (illness) is available for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Bagley has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing the previous two contests with a non-COVID illness. The 2018 No. 2 pick is averaging 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
