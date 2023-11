Bagley will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

As expected, Bagley will start with Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined. Bagley has been solid off the bench to start 2023-24, averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 17.0 minutes, but he figures to see an uptick in usage and playing time as a starter.