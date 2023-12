Bagley (back) will not play Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Battling a sprain in his lower right back, Bagley is now set to miss three of Detroit's last four games. Bagley aggravated the injury in his return to action Friday, and being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's game isn't an encouraging sign. His next opportunity to take the court is a rematch against Philadelphia on Friday. Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman will fill the void in the meantime.