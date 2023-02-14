Bagley (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.

Bagley, who hasn't played since Jan. 2, will remain out for the Pistons' final game before the All-Star break, but head coach Dwane Casey said Friday that the 2018 first-round pick is "getting close" to a return. He'll have over a week to continue rehabbing before Detroit returns to action Feb. 23 against the Magic, so hopefully Orlando releases another update before then.