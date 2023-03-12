Bagley is dealing with right ankle soreness and will not return Saturday against the Pacers.
This is unfortunate as Bagley has had some awful injury luck. With the Pistons already short on bodies, they will need to heavily rely on Isaiah Livers and Eugene Omoruyi.
