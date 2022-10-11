Bagley won't return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder due to a right knee injury, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Bagley went down hard on his right knee and was unable to put any weight on it during the first half of Tuesday's contest. As a result, the Pistons won't take any chances with their forward. Balgey's status for Thursday's final preseason contest versus the Grizzlies will also likely be up in the air, as the Pistons would want him healthy for the beginning of the regular season starting next Wednesday.