Bagley (knee) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Bagley will remain on the sideline for the remainder of the game Wednesday with a right knee injury. The forward will likely be tabbed questionable heading into the Pistons' next contest Friday against the Kings.
