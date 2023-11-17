Bagley (illness) participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers but was operating with the backups, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bagley is officially questionable for the contest but is trending in the right direction after participating in the shootaround. However, if he's cleared, it's possible he's relegated to a backup role. The Pistons have lost nine straight games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Monty Williams shake things up. If shootaround is any indication, it appears Kevin Knox will slide into the starting lineup, while Isaiah Stewart moves to center in Bagley's stead.