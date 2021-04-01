Plumlee went for 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block over 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Blazers.

Plumlee was able to get his scoring on track, but the same couldn't be said about his rebounding. This was his second-lowest total on the boards this season, and he's now failed to hit double-digit rebounds in three straight games after achieving the mark in six straight. On a positive note, he scored in double figures in nine of 13 March games.