Plumlee provided 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 107-92 win over the Lakers.

Plumlee's workload and performance have been inconsistent throughout the season, but he's found steadiness lately. Across the past three games, he's seen no fewer than 27 minutes and has double-doubled in each game with averages of 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He makes for a fine speculative add in 12-team fantasy leagues or deeper, but he probably won't be available in most 14-teamers and beyond.