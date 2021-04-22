Plumlee had 13 points (4-4 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 boards and seven assists in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

Plumlee has been in and out of the rotation of late as the Pistons race to the bottom of the standings, but he was back in the starting five Wednesday and had one of his best games of the entire season. The veteran's 16 rebounds were his second-most in any game this season, while his seven assists tied for his highest total since the All-Star break. Plumlee is at risk to be rested at virtually any point the rest of the way, so he'll be a risky player to deploy in weekly lineups.