Plumlee closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Knicks.

Plumlee heads into the break as a top-100 player in 9-category formats, justifying the decision of many to take him with one of their final picks in drafts. While his role moving forward is a little unclear, his ability to facilitate the offense does give the Pistons another option on the offensive end and so for now, you are holding in all leagues and simply hoping he can hold onto the starting role, even once the tank begins.