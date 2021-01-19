Plumlee tallied a season-high 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 113-107 loss to the Heat.

Though Plumlee fouled out Monday, he still picked up significant minutes and was able to deliver one of his better lines of the season. The center's playing time has been all over the place of late, as he had received 28, 22, 26, 33 and 17 minutes over the preceding five contests. The wild fluctuations in Plumlee's role have made him tough to rely on in DFS, but he's still getting enough run to warrant rostering in most standard 12-team leagues. In category leagues, Plumlee has provided his biggest impact for fantasy managers in field-goal percentage (54.4 percent on 6.1 attempts per game), assists (3.5 per game), rebounds (8.7) and steals (1.5).