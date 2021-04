Plumlee (concussion) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

After a missed game due to a concussion, Plumlee will presumably return to the starting five. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.5 minutes.