Plumlee scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Plumlee continued his steady level of production, notching his third double-double in his last four games. He's also been strong defensively, notching at least one block in 12 of his last 15 contests. The downside to Plumlee's production has been his struggles from the free-throw line, as he's shooting only 65.3 percent from the charity stripe on the season.