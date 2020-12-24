Plumlee posted 14 points (7-8 FG), eight rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

The signing of Plumlee was a bit of a head-scratcher considering Detroit's youth movement, and packing Christian Wood's bags for Houston was even more puzzling. Nevertheless, it appears that Plumlee will slide into a starting role in Detroit, a position that has eluded him throughout his seven-year career. It's possible that Jahlil Okafor could push him for playing time in the future, but right now, the job at center is his to lose.