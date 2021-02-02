Plumlee's game against the Nuggets on Monday has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The league has not announced why the game has been postponed, but the announcement comes minutes before tip-off. The issue is presumably COVID-19 related. Plumlee will have to wait to square-off against his former team.
