Plumlee scored 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Bulls.

Plumlee has been a beast on the boards this month grabbing double-digit rebounds in six of eight contests. He's also contributing on the defensive side, blocking a shot in seven games and swiping a pass in five of the eight March outings. Plumlee won't add much in terms of scoring but his other contributions should make fantasy managers happy.