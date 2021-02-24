Plumlee finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 boards, four assists, and three blocks in 30 minutes of a 105-93 win against Orlando on Tuesday.

Plumlee's scoring dropped to the lowest total he's had this month, but he finished with solid numbers in other categories including his fifth game with double-digit rebounds in February. The veteran big man has established himself with solid play lately, and while he doesn't take many shots he is efficient with his shooting. He'll face the Pelicans on Wednesday.