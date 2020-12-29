Plumlee had nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals during Monday's 128-120 loss to the Hawks.

Plumlee's been a pleasant surprise to begin his first season with Detroit. He is averaging 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 33.0 minutes. It remains to be seen if Plumlee can maintain these numbers despite having never averaged above 26.5 minutes in a season over his seven-year career.