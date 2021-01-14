Plumlee scored seven points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Bucks.

He wasn't able to do much scoring matched up against Brook Lopez, but Plumlee led both teams in rebounding on the night and once again flashed surprising distribution skills. The 30-year-old has been an asset in deeper fantasy formats this season despite his lack of offense, but if the rebuilding Pistons decide rookie Isaiah Stewart is ready for a larger role, Plumlee's minutes and production could take a hit.