Plumlee (undisclosed) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Pacers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Plumlee will miss his first game of the season and it's not clear yet as to why he is out. The 30-year-old hadn't appeared on the team's latest injury report ahead of Thursday's game. Isaiah Stewart looks like he will receive the first start of his career in place of Plumlee.
