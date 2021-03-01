Plumlee had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Knicks.

Plumlee has scored 11 or fewer points in six of his last seven games, though he has a 21-point performance sandwiched between those contests. He hasn't been struggling, though, and his low-scoring output as a direct consequence of him having a limited role on offense since he's shooting 67.4 percent from the field during that seven-game stretch.