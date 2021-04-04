Plumlee recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

The Pistons were completely outmatched by the Knicks in a 44-point loss, but Plumlee was one of the few bright spots for Detroit -- he ended just one point shy of posting a double-double. The big man has grabbed double-digit rebounds in eight of his previous 11 contests and is making a consistent impact on the glass even if his shot abandons him from time to time.