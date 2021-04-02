Plumlee posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-91 win over the Wizards.

Plumlee's seven dimes marked his highest total since March 3 as he did a little bit of everything in helping Detroit gather its second win in the last three games. The 31-year-old center also got back to double digits on the glass after he had been limited to three rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Portland.