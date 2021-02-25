Plumlee scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-5 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Plumlee scored a season-high 21 points and missed only one shot from the field. He also produced well across the board -- he narrowly missed a triple-double -- and has swatted seven shots across his last two games. Averaging a career high 28.3 minutes per game, Plumlee has excelled in his first season in Detroit by averaging 10.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks across 30 contests.