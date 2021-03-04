Plumlee posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 129-105 win over Toronto.

Plumlee and point guard Dennis Smith (10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) etched their names in the franchise history book Wednesday, becoming the first Pistons teammates to achieve triple-doubles in the same game since 1964. Though developing rookie first-round pick Isaiah Stewart remains a priority for the Pistons, Plumlee is playing too well at the moment to surrender his role as the starting center. Over his last nine games, he's averaging 11.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 29.1 minutes while shooting 64.3 percent from the field.