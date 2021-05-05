site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-mason-plumlee-out-again-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Out again Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Plumlee (rest) will remain out Thursday against the Grizzlies.
Plumlee will rest for a fifth straight game, as the Pistons seemingly have no interest in playing veterans. Isaiah Stewart should continue seeing extra run.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read