Plumlee notched 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Plumlee ended as the Pistons' third-highest scorer behind Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson, but his impact went beyond the scoring figures -- he tied his season-high mark for rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the season. All four double-doubles have come during his last five appearances, so Plumlee is undoubtedly going through his most productive stretch of the season.