Plumlee registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nets.

The 31-year-old recorded his third straight double-double, giving him 13 on the season. Plumlee is averaging 10.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists along with 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 42 games this season. The eighth-year center should continue to start and hover around 25-30 minutes a game the rest of the way.