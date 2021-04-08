Plumlee is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to concussion evaluation.
The center possibly suffered a concussion during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets. If he sits out Thursday, look for Isaiah Stewart and Tyler Cook to see more minutes.
