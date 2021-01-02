Plumlee scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Plumlee has failed to reach double-digit points in four of five games this season, though he's had plenty of success chipping in elsewhere. Notably, he's now had at least eight rebounds in every contest to this point, including 10 more in each of his last three efforts. Plumlee has also averaged 1.6 steals per game in the early going.