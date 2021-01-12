Plumlee is averaging a career high of 9.1 rebounds per game through 10 games this season.

Plumlee is responding to an increased role this season with Detroit by averaging 7.8 points on 54.7 percent shooting, a career-high 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, a career-high 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in the early going. The 30-year-old center looks to be poised for a bit of a rejuvenating season after he toiled away in a bench role on a deep Denver team last season. Plumlee is even shooting 80.0 percent shooting from the foul line, which would be by far his best-ever mark from the charity stripe.